NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.22

Shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 6154847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $461.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.73 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in NewAge by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NewAge by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NewAge by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewAge by 448.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewAge Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

