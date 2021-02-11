NewYorkCoin (NYC) One Day Volume Hits $2,360.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $3.48 million and $2,360.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.47 or 0.00401276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003468 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,760,563,188 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

