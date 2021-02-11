NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will announce $7.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.14 million to $8.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.39 million to $20.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $31.94 million, with estimates ranging from $28.17 million to $35.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NREF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th.

NYSE NREF traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a current ratio of 1,712.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $20.47.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $52,196.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $52,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.