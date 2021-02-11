Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Position Trimmed by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,446 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $53,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 267,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXST. Loop Capital started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $495,350.00. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,418 shares of company stock worth $7,283,547 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.53. 6,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,811. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.