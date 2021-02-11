Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after buying an additional 119,417 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 144.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 83,774 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 99,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 643,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 72,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,270,000 after purchasing an additional 68,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NXST stock opened at $125.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.46. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $131.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NXST shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $495,350.00. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,283,547 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.