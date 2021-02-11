NEXT.coin (NEXT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8,880.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $235,173.75 and approximately $8,880.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,803.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $529.55 or 0.01107758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $223.54 or 0.00467626 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00036575 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008837 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003406 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange.

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.