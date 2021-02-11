NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.72. The stock had a trading volume of 117,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,660,846. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

