Nibble Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week (NBXC)

Nibble (CURRENCY:NBXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Nibble coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nibble has a market capitalization of $1,288.31 and $18.00 worth of Nibble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nibble has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nibble Profile

Nibble (NBXC) is a coin. Nibble’s total supply is 2,269,549 coins and its circulating supply is 269,549 coins. The official website for Nibble is www.nibble-nibble.com.

Nibble Coin Trading

Nibble can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nibble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nibble should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nibble using one of the exchanges listed above.

