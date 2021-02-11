NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EGOV. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of NIC in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NIC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of EGOV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.56. 2,476,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,239. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54. NIC has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIC will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGOV. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

