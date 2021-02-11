Niobay Metals Inc. (NBY.V) (CVE:NBY) Shares Gap Up to $0.88

Niobay Metals Inc. (NBY.V) (CVE:NBY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.88, but opened at $1.01. Niobay Metals Inc. (NBY.V) shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 18,920 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.40 million and a P/E ratio of -15.34.

About Niobay Metals Inc. (NBY.V) (CVE:NBY)

Niobay Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mining properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium and tantalum deposits. Its principal asset is a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project that covers an area of 2,530 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in the Province of Ontario, Canada.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Niobay Metals Inc. (NBY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niobay Metals Inc. (NBY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.