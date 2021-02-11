NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.05

Shares of NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 23548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

