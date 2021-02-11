Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $134,000 Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPD were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PPD by 601.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,781,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,853,000 after buying an additional 5,814,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PPD by 50.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,261,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,573,000 after buying an additional 3,785,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PPD by 1,749.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after buying an additional 1,590,731 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the third quarter worth $37,414,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PPD by 95.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,919,000 after buying an additional 647,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 242.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15. PPD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $37.51.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PPD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

