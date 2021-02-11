Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $138,000 Position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Anworth Mortgage Asset worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset by 281.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset in the third quarter valued at $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset by 2.8% in the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 142,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANH stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $266.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 72.98 and a quick ratio of 72.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $3.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

