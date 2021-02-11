Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $122,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $48.56 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $49.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

