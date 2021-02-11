Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,725,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $69,947,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,503.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $186,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 962,364 shares of company stock valued at $40,895,144.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONEM shares. SVB Leerink raised 1Life Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

ONEM stock opened at $57.67 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

