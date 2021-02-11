Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 317.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 185,246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 913,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after acquiring an additional 146,239 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 47,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $28.36 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $312,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 557,557 shares in the company, valued at $17,406,929.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.