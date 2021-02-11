Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 169.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 23.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $86.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $89.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.49.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

