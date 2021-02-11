Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.74

Shares of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 152769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

Several research firms have commented on NSANY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $1.33. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $18.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

