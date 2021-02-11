Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading Up 5.5%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.17 and last traded at $47.62. Approximately 1,814,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,875,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on NIU shares. CICC Research started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 1,470.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 1,112,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,286 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,054,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,106,000. Library Research Ltd bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,478,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 150,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

