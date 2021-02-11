NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get NN Group alerts:

Shares of NNGRY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $21.55. 12,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,640. NN Group has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.07.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.