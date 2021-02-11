NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 16,346 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OCO Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,189,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,336,000 after acquiring an additional 139,997 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Athene by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Athene by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

