NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires Shares of 27,800 SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46,022 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.77.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,240,453.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $170,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,599 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $61.19 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6,112.89 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.49.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

