NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.44.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,385.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $146,617.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $127.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -325.72 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

