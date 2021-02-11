NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Lucas Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

