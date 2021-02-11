NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter worth $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 78.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. Robert W. Baird raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.31.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $151.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.48. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $158.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

