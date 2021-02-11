NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 2,719 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IONS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.55.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 121.02 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $581,276.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,548.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,840 shares of company stock worth $14,286,109. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

