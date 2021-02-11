NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,200 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLO opened at $22.66 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

