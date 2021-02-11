Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

NBLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Noble Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NBLX stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 3.46. Noble Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.