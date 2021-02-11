Nordea Bank Abp’s (NRDBY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday.

Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

