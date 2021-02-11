Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd.

Nordson has raised its dividend payment by 35.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $189.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Nordson has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDSN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.