Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.96.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $245.29 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $258.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

