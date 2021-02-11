Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

NHYDY has been the topic of several other reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

