Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2021

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

NHYDY has been the topic of several other reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.