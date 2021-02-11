Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT) Trading 1.3% Higher

Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 64.80 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 64.80 ($0.85). 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 12,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.84).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 59.08. The company has a market capitalization of £103.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Northern Venture Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.49%.

Northern Venture Trust Company Profile (LON:NVT)

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund seeks to make investments in middle market, buyouts, later stage, and mature companies. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund typically invests between Â£2 million ($3.1 million) and Â£10 million ($15.59 million) in companies with enterprise values between Â£10 million ($15.59 million) and Â£30 million ($46.77 million).

