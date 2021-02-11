Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s (NPI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$56.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NPI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CSFB set a C$56.00 target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC cut Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an outperform rating to a negative rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.20.

TSE NPI opened at C$49.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. Northland Power Inc. has a twelve month low of C$20.52 and a twelve month high of C$51.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.95 billion and a PE ratio of 26.07.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$470.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.46%.

About Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

