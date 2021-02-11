Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Mary D. Petryszyn Sells 968 Shares

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE NOC opened at $303.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.69. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $374.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. 140166 lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

