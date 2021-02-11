Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE NWN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,071. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $77.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,532.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $120,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $198,561. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Northwest Natural by 37.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,161,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,717,000 after purchasing an additional 316,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northwest Natural by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 25.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 196,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Natural (NWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.