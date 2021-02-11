Nottingham Advisors Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,213 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 52,466 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 915,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 21,184 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in AT&T by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 827,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,788,000 after buying an additional 82,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $203.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

