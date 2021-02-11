Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s stock price was down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $283.00 and last traded at $298.36. Approximately 3,633,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 5,721,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.87.

Specifically, EVP John Trizzino sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total transaction of $62,953.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,137. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.94.

The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.18.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,730,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after purchasing an additional 357,715 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,791,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,729,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 627.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123,377 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

