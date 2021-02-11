Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.02

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.02 and last traded at $73.90, with a volume of 69875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.18.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average is $68.70. The firm has a market cap of $174.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

