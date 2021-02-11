Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.50, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $129,132.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,341.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 102,833 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $4,284,022.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 531,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,139,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,712 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,639,307 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $5,334,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,326 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,164,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,354,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

