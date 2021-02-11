Nuance Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 23,775 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 9,604% compared to the average volume of 245 put options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

In related news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 102,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $4,284,022.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 531,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,139,957.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,914,809.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,402,178.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,180 shares of company stock worth $11,905,712 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 73.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 14.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 58,353 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUAN opened at $49.25 on Thursday. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 492.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

