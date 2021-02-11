Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in January

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of NFRMY stock remained flat at $$3.88 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. Nufarm has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $3.93.

Nufarm Company Profile

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

