Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.27.

NYSE TFX opened at $403.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $414.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.49.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.