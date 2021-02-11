Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Proofpoint by 27.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 18,423 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 35.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,576,000 after purchasing an additional 272,275 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 41.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 170,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 11,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT opened at $132.04 on Thursday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $140.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFPT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $269,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $393,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $3,182,889.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,411,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

