Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,085 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.26% of Construction Partners worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,908,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,889,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,997,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,563,000 after buying an additional 547,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 290,695 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 787,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 29,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 518,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

ROAD stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,609.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

