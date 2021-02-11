Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $5,856,520. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.65.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $425.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $423.33 and a 200-day moving average of $364.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

