Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 44,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.86, for a total value of $7,878,582.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,570,638.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $3,230,314.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,644 shares of company stock worth $26,338,897 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LGND stock opened at $210.86 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -212.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

