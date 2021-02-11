Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Penumbra worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Penumbra by 100.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,692,000 after acquiring an additional 167,089 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Penumbra by 115.1% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 239,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 128,095 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 190,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 94.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PEN opened at $276.58 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $314.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,024.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.60.

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total value of $2,594,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,964,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.77, for a total transaction of $148,990.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,812 shares of company stock worth $10,122,539 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.86.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

