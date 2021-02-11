Oak Ridge Investments LLC Invests $571,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $333.36 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $339.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.13 and its 200-day moving average is $254.71.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.