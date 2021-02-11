Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 115 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 54.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in RingCentral by 211.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.56.

NYSE:RNG opened at $429.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.99. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $442.27.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $3,940,685.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,512 shares in the company, valued at $39,255,666.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total value of $3,745,710.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,316,649.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,354 shares of company stock worth $67,571,975. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

